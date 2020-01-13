Last week the state of Michigan was awarded quite honor. A travel website named TripSavvy named Michigan the best place in the world for outdoor enthusiasts in 2020.

Per the TripSavvy website TripSavvy:

“is a travel site written by real experts, not anonymous reviewers...As one of the top-10 travel information sites in the world as measured by comScore, a leading Internet measurement company, we have more than 50 writers—from lifetime locals to licensed tour guides

Emily Hines from TripSavvy wrote the following about Michigan:

With more than 19 million acres of forest and 3,000 miles of shoreline, Michigan is an underappreciated outdoor playground. In the mitten of lower Michigan, hike the sky-high dunes at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore (celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020) and race down to Lake Michigan’s turquoise waters for a dip. Take a coastal detour as you head north towards the Mackinac Bridge winding along the lakeshore beneath the dense canopy of The Tunnel of Trees on M-119. The Upper Peninsula is home to hundreds of waterfalls, but standing 50 feet tall, Tahquamenon Falls, near Paradise, Michigan, is one of the largest waterfalls east of the Mississippi. Its tannin-rich waters pour over at 6,000 gallons of water per second. In Munising, kayak or paddleboard beneath large sandstone cliffs along America’s first National Lakeshore, Pictured Rocks. Those same cliffs create frozen curtains of ice that present an exhilarating challenge for ice climbers all winter long. Further west in Marquette, hike around Frederick Law Olmstead’s 300-acre Presque Isle Park finished with a plunge off Blackrocks, an ancient lava formation on Superior. Get your heart pumping with cross-country skiing through a winter wonderland on miles of groomed trails. Channel your inner John Muir and go off the grid in one of the least visited National Parks in the U.S., Isle Royale National Park. Only accessible by boat or seaplane, this remote island archipelago is open annually, April through October, and is a sanctuary for hikers, shipwreck divers, and fishermen. See the Mirror of Heaven, Kitch-iti-kipi, in Manistique, Michigan. Meaning "big spring," it’s Michigan’s largest and bubbles year long so visitors can peer down into the crystal-clear underwater oasis.

Over the last few summers my family and I have been exploring Michigan more than we ever had before. Many people believe they have to leave their state to find interesting and beautiful things. Well that might be true about other states but not Michigan.

