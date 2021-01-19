Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A Michigan nurse whose performance of Amazing Grace went viral has been asked to sing at a national memorial ceremony honoring victims of COVID-19 in Washington DC.

The video of Lori Key singing to her coworkers at St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia caught the attention of the event's organizers who are paying tribute to lives lost during the pandemic. It features 400 lights surrounding the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool.

The nation will likely mark 400,000 deaths from coronavirus by the time the event begins today at 5:30. Key tells WXYZ that it's an honor to be chosen to pay tribute to those we've lost.

“To be a part of something of history, I’m just so humbled,” Key said. “I hope that what I did before last year, I can do again this year where we can kind of come out of that depression that we all still might be going through, especially those who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19. We need something to help cope for us, and I believe prayer and God and music, really helps bring your mindset up."

As a nurse, Key has seen a lot of tragedy throughout the pandemic. She urges others to use the anthem as a means to stay strong as we continue to face adversity.

“I hope that with this year that we can kind of keep that song in the back of our heads when we’re having a bad day, and bring that forward so we can get through whatever comes at us in life,” Key said.

