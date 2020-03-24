Michigan State Park Campgrounds Are Closed Through April 13

Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is closing campgrounds at state parks, and all other overnight lodging facilities at state parks and recreation areas. The closing is effective through April 13. It’s a direct response to the new “Stay Home - Stay Safe” order from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The DNR stresses that state parks and recreation areas remain open, only the overnight areas and buildings are closed by this order. DNR staff reminds everyone using parks and recreation areas that the required 6-foot separation from other people remains in effect. The Michigan DNR will not honor camping reservations through April 13. Reservation holders will receive full refunds, including the reservation fee paid at the time reservations were made. No cancellation/modification fees will be charged. Reservation holders will receive email notifications once cancellations are processed. Refunds will be applied to the original payment method. For questions about reservation cancellations, call 800-447-2757.