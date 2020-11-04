Michigan Voted In Record Numbers Results Coming Tonight

Michigan's Secretary of State says Michigan voted in record numbers with over 5 million votes cast and results should be ready by tonight.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said during a news conference at Ford Field Tuesday night that Michigan’s election results could be in by tonight. The announcement from Benson comes after early predictions that results in Michigan could take as long as Friday to deliver.

The long-expected delays come from an influx in absentee voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to election officials, absentee ballots take longer to process and tabulate than in-person ballots, and counting them can not begin until Michigan's polls opened on Tuesday. In a virtual press conference just before noon Wednesday, November 4, Secretary of State Benson said Michigan experienced record absentee voting as well as in-person voting.

Over 5 million voted in Michigan for the 2020 Election. Absentee voting made up just over half of the more than 5 million with 3.2 million voting absentee. Michigan Secretary of State Benson also said that more than 28,000 people registered to vote on Election Day. The majority of them were voters under the age of 30.

The Secretary of State Office says they are counting votes meticulously to report data fairly and accurately. She went on to say that every valid vote would be counted. As of 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, over 100,000 ballots still needed to be counted.

View the latest on Michigan's results for the 2020 Election by clicking here.

Learn more about how Michigan's election structure by clicking here.