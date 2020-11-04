Trump Campaign Files Suit To Temporarily Halt Michigan Vote Count

President Trump's campaign has filed a lawsuit to temporarily halt Michigan's counting process "until meaningful access has been granted".

Just Hours after Michigan's Secretary of State announced Michigan's 2020 Election results would be completed by tonight, Trump's campaign manager issued a statement saying the campaign is asking the court to halt ballot counting in Michigan until they receive “meaningful access" to watch ballot counting operations. The campaign is also seeking the opportunity to review ballots that were counted while campaign representatives were not given the access they wanted.

Bill Stepien, who is the Trump 2020 campaign manager, released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying a lawsuit has been filed in the Michigan Court of Claims alleging violations of Michigan election laws.

As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be. President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law. We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else. - Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager

Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox issued a separate statement on Wednesday afternoon claiming that irregularities were found in Antrim County. She said a software issue there caused a swing of 6,000 votes for Trump and Republican Senate candidate John James in unofficial totals.

The irregularities reported this morning are incredibly troubling, especially given how close the election results are in Michigan. At this point, it is unclear whether or not these issues were caused by incompetence or corruption, but the fact that they exist is of great concern, and the Michigan Republican Party will spare no expense to expose the truth of what happened in yesterday’s election. - Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox