35 Tweets That Explain Why People Believe The Last Election Was Rigged

Many on the left and some entrenched Republicans do not understand why so many people are very suspicious of the outcome of the last election. They swear that everything was above board and kosher.

A man by the name of Darryl Cooper wrote and sent out a series of 35 tweets that caught and crystallized the thoughts and suspicions of many intelligent and critical thinking people.

Darryl is a researcher, writer, and creator of the history-based MartyrMade Podcast. He is also the co-host with author Jocko Willink of The Unraveling podcast.

Last Thursday, Cooper posted a 35-tweet thread on the 2020 election.

As he explains it wasn’t just the way that they saw the votes being counted or the voting machines that tested people’s faith in our election process and democracy. It was the preceding four years and how Democrats, FBI, CIA, DOJ, News media, Hollywood and the sports industry behaved during those four years.

You may believe that the 2020 election was fairly run in every state and across the country but after reading this Twitter thread you will get an idea why others may think differently or at least have many unanswered questions.

You can read his thread on Twitter below are a few of his tweets to give you an idea of what he has brilliantly written.

“I think I've had discussions w/enough Boomer-tier Trump supporters who believe the 2020 election was fraudulent to extract a general theory about their perspective. It is also the perspective of most of the people at the Capitol on 1/6, and probably even Trump himself. 1/x

Most believe some or all of the theories involving midnight ballots, voting machines, etc, but what you find when you talk to them is that, while they'll defend those positions w/info they got from Hannity or Breitbart or whatever, they're not particularly attached to them. 2/x

Here are the facts - actual, confirmed facts - that shape their perspective: 1) The FBI/etc spied on the 2016 Trump campaign using evidence manufactured by the Clinton campaign. We now know that all involved knew it was fake from Day 1 (see: Brennan's July 2016 memo, etc). 3/x

These are Tea Party people. The types who give their kids a pocket Constitution for their birthday and have Founding Fathers memes in their bios. The intel community spying on a presidential campaign using fake evidence (incl forged documents) is a big deal to them. 4/x

Everyone involved lied about their involvement as long as they could. We only learned the DNC paid for the manufactured evidence because of a court order. Comey denied on TV knowing the DNC paid for it, when we have emails from a year earlier proving that he knew. 5/x

This was true with everyone, from CIA Dir Brennan & Adam Schiff - who were on TV saying they'd seen clear evidence of collusion w/Russia, while admitting under oath behind closed doors that they hadn't - all the way down the line. In the end we learned that it was ALL fake. 6/x

At first, many Trump ppl were worried there must be some collusion, because every media & intel agency wouldn't make it up out of nothing. When it was clear that they had made it up, people expected a reckoning, and shed many illusions about their gov't when it didn't happen. 7/x

We know as fact: a) The Steele dossier was the sole evidence used to justify spying on the Trump campaign, b) The FBI knew the Steele dossier was a DNC op, c) Steele's source told the FBI the info was unserious, d) they did not inform the court of any of this and kept spying. 8/x

Trump supporters know the collusion case front and back. They went from worrying the collusion must be real, to suspecting it might be fake, to realizing it was a scam, then watched as every institution - agencies, the press, Congress, academia - gaslit them for another year. 9/x

There are 26 more of these gems and I would recommend that you click on the following link to read them.

Darryl Cooper’s Tweets

I could not have said it any better.

