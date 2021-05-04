The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into a case involving a Michigan woman who died after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination.

Annie VanGeest began having headaches eight days after receiving the vaccine. She got the shot on April 8, five days before the CDC paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in order to investigate several cases of women who developed blood clots after getting the shot.

VanGreest's death due to "natural causes"

According to WDIV, the Saranac woman's death certificate states that she died a "natural death, specifically from an acute subarachnoid hemorrhage, or bleeding between the brain and tissue around the brain."

Her family, however, has issued a statement saying that she died “as the result of complications after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.”

It should be pointed out that a subarachnoid hemorrhage is different from a blood clot, the cause of death for three other women whose deaths have been linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

CDC to take a closer look

VanGeest's doctor has filed a document called a Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) report with the CDC. VAERS staff will contact the hospital where VanGeest died in order to obtain medical records and more information about how she died. But they may not be able to determine whether or not this 'adverse event was a result of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The results of the report may only indicate to the CDC and FDA areas where further study is needed.

