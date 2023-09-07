Michiganders: Stock Up On Firewood For Just $20

Summer is fading to Fall, and cooler temperatures are on their way. It’s time to start pulling the flannel from the back of the closet and begin preparing for those starry evenings in front of the flickering bonfire or stocking up on fuel for the woodstove.

The Farmers’ Almanac says that Michigan and the Great Lakes could be in for below-average temperatures and lots of snowstorms, sleet, ice, and rain. The arrival of El Nino is warming the equatorial Pacific Ocean waters. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that this can have a wide range of effects on weather patterns. The Farmers’ Almanac says,

There are indications that an El Niño (an unusually high-water temperature off the Pacific Coast of South America), will be brewing in the latter half of 2023, lasting into the winter of 2024. If we consider that alongside our tried-and-true forecast formula, it means that cold temperatures should prevail throughout the country and bring snow, sleet, and ice.”

Five Cords of Wood For Just $20

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering a cost-saving option to stock the woodshed. For just $20 you can purchase a fuelwood permit. According to their News Digest for the Week of September 4, 2023,

Fuelwood permits are for personal use, apply to one household and allow for gathering of up to five cords of wood. A cord of wood is 8 feet long, 4 feet wide and 4 feet high.

When you pull up the Michigan DNR Fuelwood Map you are advised that,

Fuelwood/firewood collection is offered in certain areas of the State Forest. Collection is limited in the Southern Lower Peninsula.

This may mean that you might need to drive toward the Northern Lower Peninsula if you are a “Troll”. But you could blend the firewood gathering into a camping event to make the most of the trip northward. It would probably be a good idea to call one of the DNR Customer Service Centers about the availability of firewood in particular areas.

Find A Location Nearest To You

The MDNR advises that if you plan to harvest firewood, choose the location nearest to you to reduce the impact of potentially spreading invasive species through diseased or infested wood. Cleaning equipment between uses also helps prevent invasive species' spread.

To learn the nitty-gritty of the entire spectrum of harvesting fuelwood in state forests, visit the MDNR fuelwood link.