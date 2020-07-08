Michigan’s Adventure Opening Water Park, Amusement Park Will Remained Closed

Most of the time Michigan's Adventure and Wild Water Adventure are "twice the fun" as the jingle goes, but this summer, you'll only be able to experience half of the fun.

Michigan's Adventure announced Wednesday that they will be opening Wild Water Adventure for the summer beginning on July 16, but the amusement park will remain closed.

A representative from Michigan's Adventure told FOX-17 that they want people to be able to come and enjoy the water park in a manner that is both safe and fun.

Many changes and safety protocols have been implemented to help keep everyone safe. The biggest of which is that anyone planning to visit the park must have an online reservation prior to their visit due to decreased capacity within the park.

Other changes include:

Completing a pre-visit health screening prior to your visit.

Temperature screening before entering the park. (Both guests and employees.)

All guests, employees and vendors must wear masks within the park. Masks may only be removed on water rides, while dining, or when inside the RelaxZones, located throughout the park.

Additional hand sanitizing stations.

For now, the park will only be open Thursday - Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The park will open to season pass holders on July 16, and will be open to the public beginning on July 17.