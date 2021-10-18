Michigan’s First Frost This Year Could Be Latest On Record

Many Michigan cities and counties will be breaking records this year for the latest first frost.

It has been consistently warm in Michigan this fall and is finally getting colder at night, but where is the frost? For years I never rabbit hunted until after the first frost which would usually occur sometime in late September or early October. Well, not this year. So bunnies for me yet.

The upper half of Michigan and the Upper Peninsula may have already gotten their first frost, but the southern lower half of the state has not.

According to MLive, most cites have not cooled into the 30s across southern Michigan. October is averaging around 11 to 14 degrees warmer than normal. The coldest its been in Grand Rapids so far has been 50 degrees, Lansing 52 degrees, Kalamazoo 49 degrees, Muskegon 51 degrees and Jackson 46 degrees.

Recently when I traveled to the Upper Peninsula, I was surprised at how slow the leaves were changing when I got pretty far north. The Upper Peninsula was the furthest along in the leaves changing colors, but because I have driven across the entire state over the past two weeks, I even noticed leaves falling from trees that haven't changed color yet. Things seem a bit out of whack.

There are no official records kept for frosts but looking back at temperatures, usually a frost happens when it is 35 degrees or less overnight which is something that has just not happened for the southern lower half of Michigan and that plays a lot in the leaves changing color and falling from the trees.

Next weekend it will get down between 38 and 48 degrees but still no 35 degrees in sight. What little cold we have gotten, I have noticed the deer starting to go into their breeding cycles and many have been crossing the roads and getting hit by cars. This could go on longer if that frost happens in 2 or 3 weeks which will lead to more cars and deer collisions.

