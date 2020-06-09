Many of the scientific experts were trying to convince Whitmer that her continued extension of the Stay Home/House Arrest order has and will continue to cause an explosion of mental health issues here in Michigan.

Now the proof is in, a health website named healthtrends.com surveyed the tweets of people in the United States using trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data over the last 30 days. They were searching for people tweeting about depression and anxiety during the Stay Home/House Arrest orders around the country.

They found that Michigan leads the country with tweets discussing depression. The top states complaining about depression and anxiety during COVID-19 according to the number crunch are:

Michigan Missouri Louisiana Arkansas Oklahoma Kentucky Minnesota New York Iowa Kansas

The question that should be asked of Governor Whitmer is, do these lives matter?

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595