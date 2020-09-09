Michigan’s Red Cross Has a New Leader

Following a highly competitive national search and selection process, the American Red Cross is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffry Bauer as its new Chief Operating Officer for the Michigan Region. Bauer is a longstanding community leader, a proven humanitarian, and a 37-year volunteer with the Red Cross who has spent his professional career as a practicing attorney with specialties in securities, commodities, commercial, and communications law.

The American Red Cross of the Michigan Region is comprised of six Chapters and nine Blood Donation Centers that serve more than 9 million people in 83 counties. Those six Chapters are located in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Flint, Detroit, and Traverse City.

“When I returned from active duty with the US Navy I moved into my duplex. I had a tenant.” Remembers Bauer.” She worked for the Red Cross and suggested she knew what I would be great at, and I ignored her. She was politely relentless. One day I asked her: if I took the class she so much wanted me to take, would she leave me alone? She said, “Yes.” So, in September 1983, I took Introduction to Damage Assessment, taught by the Director of Disaster Services at the Chapter. Since then I have taken many, many more classes.”

As a leadership volunteer, Bauer’s experience includes responding to hundreds of disasters and community emergencies, ranging from local home fires to the Detroit Metropolitan Airport Northwest Airlines Flight 255 air disaster to Hurricane Andrew. His current volunteer roles include serving as: a National Partner in Information Technology; Regional Manager of Disaster Services Technology; Regional Lead in Information Planning; Government Operations Liaison; and, ongoing participation on several National and Divisional project teams and workgroups.

Bauer is a recipient of the organization’s prestigious Clara Barton National Award for Meritorious Leadership, is a member of the American National Red Cross Legacy Society and the Clara Barton Society. He was also recognized with the 2018 National IT Volunteer of the Year Award and is a recipient of the Exceptional Volunteer Service Award. On a personal note, Bauer has donated more than 16 gallons of blood, and during FY20 he donated over 2,700 hours of service to the Red Cross in various capacities.

“Jeff certainly understands our mission as well as the importance of volunteer engagement, while his heart embodies the guiding principles of our Core Values!” said Mary Lynn Foster, American Red Cross Chief Executive Officer for the Michigan Region. “Our Team is excited to bring his talent, energy, and experience onboard. Jeff’s insight and compassion will go a long way to helping us help others.”

Bauer is a graduate of University Liggett School in Grosse Pointe where he currently serves on its Board of Governors; holds a BA, Cum Laude from Boston College in Government/Economics; earned his JD from the University of Detroit School of Law and is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He is a certified Communications Unit Leader for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the State of Michigan; is a Life Member of the American Radio Relay League; and, a member of the General Motors Amateur Radio Club.