Missing Lansing Mom & Three Kids Considered Endangered

Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered 25-year-old woman and her three children.

Get our free mobile app

An endangered missing advisory has been issued by the Michigan State Police for 25-year-old Octavia Janay Reed. Octavia was last seen with her three children who are also considered missing endangered.

Her children are as follows; James Jamar Wilson who is described as a Black 5-year-old male, Antonio Bonner who is described as a Black 1-year-old male, and Za-Kayh Jones who is described as a Black 7-year-old female.

Octavia and her three children were last seen in her 2010 Lincoln MKZ that has a missing front bumper. The color and license plate number are unknown at this time.