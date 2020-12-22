Missing Mentally Disabled Battle Creek Man Needs Medication

A mentally disabled Battle Creek man was last seen on Saturday, December 19.

The family of 55-year-old Mickey Stewart is concerned for his well being. They say he has the mental capacity of a child, suffers from mental disabilities, and has been without his needed medication since he was last seen.

Mickey was last seen on Saturday, December 19 at 224 Fremont Street in Battle Creek, Michigan. A Missing Person Report has been filed with the Battle Creek Police Department. His family says that Mickey's doctor and the courts have ordered him to be under 24-hour supervision in a home care facility. Mickey was upset and walked away from the facility saying he was going home.

His nearest relatives live in Marshall. They say they believe Mickey was referring to his home growing up in Duck Lake, Michigan, near Olivet. They worry that he could easily be taken advantage of and would not know how to even reach his old childhood home.

Mickey is described as standing 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing between 140 to 160 pounds, has brown hair that is now mostly gray with a receding hairline, and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Mickey or who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911.

His family asks that you not try to approach him because he may get spooked and run off again.