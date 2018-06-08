More Stolen Goods From Robbery Spree Found In Pennfield

More and more stolen property continues to be found in the investigation of a string of home invasions in Calhoun, Barry and Eaton Counties.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies from the Pennfield Law Enforcement Team worked with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, to execute a search warrant to a home on 11 Mile Rd. in Pennfield.

At the home around 8pm, deputies found a bevy of stolen items including:

a compound bow

alcohol

household goods

wall art

fishing tackle

China dinnerware

personal memorabilia

electronics

heavy gun safes that had been broken in to

WWMT says that this search warrant was related to the arrests of Keith Worthington and Tiffany Denton, which took place at the end of May; a large amount of stolen goods were recovered at another residence on 11 Mile Rd.

Now, the next step is for law enforcement to find the owners of these stolen items. If you have any information about these break-ins, or think your property might be among the items recovered, you’re asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.