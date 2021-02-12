More Than One Million Michiganders Have Received The Covid-19 Vaccine

Michigan is one of the top states when it comes to administering the Covid-19 vaccine to residents.

The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services reports that roughly 10% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the vaccine. They report that 1,446,322 have gotten the first dose of the vaccine as of February 11th. That puts Michigan at the top of the Midwest states that have been giving out the vaccine.

The MDHHS has done a great job of keeping everyone informed about the spread of the virus, and how to prevent it. If you follow them on social media, you will see daily updates about Michigan Covid cases.The MDHHS has an interactive map that shows vaccine information as well.

You can find the Covid-19 Vaccine Dashboard here here.

The dashboard was set up to help residents see where the vaccines are being given, and help you find when and where you can get one. The information updates daily, including the number of vaccines given by county. Right now Genesee County has given out nearly 45,000 vaccines, with more being administered every day.

The site is also a great resource for anyone looking for information about the vaccine types out there. With all of the skepticism around the vaccine, it's reassuring to have such detailed information at our fingertips. You can break down the vaccines given by almost any demographic you like using the dashboard.

There has been talk that after the rough start of the vaccine rollout, things are moving much more smoothly. Some health officials are even speculating that the general public could be eligible to get the vaccine by late spring.