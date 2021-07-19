FireKeepers Casino Hotel is just about ready to open their second hotel and they’re planning to do it in a big way. FireKeepers is bringing in the high-flying legend Nik Wallenda, the world-renowned daredevil of the legendary performing family, the Great Wallendas.

August 16th is the big day for the casino, its tribal owners, the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, the city of Battle Creek, Calhoun County, and the State of Michigan. Firekeepers is not only expanding, but celebrating 12 years in operation.

As FireKeepers celebrates the Grand Opening of the property’s major expansion, which features a 203-room hotel tower plus new high limit gaming space, Wallenda will walk a high wire from FireKeepers’ existing tower to the new tower, a span of more than 400 feet - nearly 200 feet above the ground!

Courtesy of Firekeepers Casino Hotel

“We are thrilled to welcome Nik Wallenda to FireKeepers and can think of no better way to signify our moving forward than with his aerial adventure across our towers,” state FireKeepers Casino Hotel CEO, Kathy George. “We look forward to welcoming guests to watch this awesome feat, and to experience the new expansion!”

With 11 Guinness World Records and a list of never before seen death-defying feats, Nik Wallenda has written his name in history as truly the “King of the High Wire”. Wallenda has performed live in every state in the USA and all over the world. He has garnered support from tens of millions of live viewers worldwide in network television specials on ABC, The Discovery Channel, and others. From being the first person to cross the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, and Times Square, to walking blindfolded between two towers in Chicago, Wallenda’s latest television special on ABC was a walk over an active volcano in Nicaragua.

(Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions)

In addition to the new additional eight-story hotel and new high-limit gaming space, there’s a lot more to celebrate! The 39,000 square foot first level will deliver a vibrant new lobby bar, front desk, and the second Gapi Coffee and Sweets location. FireKeepers signature restaurant, Nibi, one of Michigan’s finest dining experiences, will enjoy a new location with seating for approximately 125, expanded wine storage and presentation, and a private dining area for up to 20, perfect for special parties or small business meetings. There will be new luxurious High Limit Gaming sections for slots and table games, plus a new bar and VIP lounge for select Red Hot Rewards Club members.

Get our free mobile app

The current hotel has been designated a AAA Four Diamond award winner for the past five consecutive years, and those same high standards will be in place with the expansion.

Spectators are encouraged to attend this free event. FireKeepers will begin the opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16, with Nik Wallenda’s walk at approximately 5:45 p.m. Details for remote viewing will be announced via the FireKeepers website and social media channels soon.

Groundbreaking -Firekeepers Photo

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America