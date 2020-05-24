Multi-Vehicle Crash Kills Eaton Rapids Man

One man was killed and several people injured in an early morning crash on northbound I-69 near the 39 mile-marker.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office report that a 64-year-old Eaton Rapids man was towing another pick-up, shortly after midnight Sunday morning, when it was rear-ended by a pick-up pulling an empty horse trailer. Both the towing vehicle and the towed vehicle overturned in the median, ejecting a 66-year-old Eaton Rapids man, killing him as it rolled. The three remaining occupants of the rolled trucks were transported to Bronson-Kalamazoo in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the truck hauling the trailer, a 39-year-old Bellevue woman, and her three children were uninjured in the crash.

Authorities are still unsure of the initial cause of the collision; alcohol has been ruled out.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Marshall Township Fire Department, Marshall Area Fire Fighters Ambulance Service, Marshall Police Department, and the Calhoun County Road Commission.