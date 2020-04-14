Name of Double Homicide Suspect Released

Ivan Bliznetsov

The identity of a man believed to be responsible for a double homicide on Sunday has been released by Battle Creek Police. According to a release, 56 year old Kenneth Hoskins of South Bend is the primary suspect in a Sunday evening shooting at Silver Star Apartments. Sixty two year old Fred Bissel and forty one year old Jason Dush were found dead around 4:30 PM. Officers found signs of a struggle and believe that Hoskins fatally stabbed both men.

Hoskins was arrested at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo after he was involved in a road rage incident on I-94. Battle Creek Police Detectives tell the Battle Creek Enquirer that Hoskins attempted to steal a semi on I-94, Sunday afternoon, around 3:50 PM. Police say he attacked the truck driver and stabbed himself when officers approached. He is currently lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: battle creek, Battle Creek Police Department, calhoun county
Categories: Crime, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top