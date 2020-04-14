Name of Double Homicide Suspect Released

The identity of a man believed to be responsible for a double homicide on Sunday has been released by Battle Creek Police. According to a release, 56 year old Kenneth Hoskins of South Bend is the primary suspect in a Sunday evening shooting at Silver Star Apartments. Sixty two year old Fred Bissel and forty one year old Jason Dush were found dead around 4:30 PM. Officers found signs of a struggle and believe that Hoskins fatally stabbed both men.

Hoskins was arrested at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo after he was involved in a road rage incident on I-94. Battle Creek Police Detectives tell the Battle Creek Enquirer that Hoskins attempted to steal a semi on I-94, Sunday afternoon, around 3:50 PM. Police say he attacked the truck driver and stabbed himself when officers approached. He is currently lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.