New CDC Data States COVID-19 Survival Rates Extremely High

The CDC updates its data with great news for America and the world and according to the mainstream news if never happened. Why is the "news" organizations not reporting this new data every day if not every hour as they do with their many times' false negative stories? This data was published on September 10th and I did not hear about it until 16 days later.

On September 10th the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its estimated Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) parameters to include age-specific data. This data demonstrates that almost all people who contract the COVID-19 virus actually survive. The way the Democratic Governor’s, other elected Democratic politicians and the media discuss and report the virus you would think most people who contract it die.

CDC’s new IFR survivability estimates after contracting the virus are broken down by age as part of the agency’s “COVID-19 Pandemic Planning Scenarios" Scenario 5: Current Best Estimate are as follows:

0-19 years old survivability rate is 99.997%

20-49 years old survivability rate is 99.98%

50-69 years old survivability rate is 99.5%

70 years old or older survivability rate is 94.6%

To put that in a different perspective the CDC’s new estimate for the death rate after contracting COVID-19 by age are:

0-19 years old death rate is .003% or .00003

20-49 years old death rate is .02% or .0002

50-69 years old death rate is .5%% or .005

70 years old or older death rate is 5.4% or .054

What do these numbers show? They show the vast majority of Americans face no risk, virtually no risk from COVID-19. For people aged one year to 69 years, the survival rate post-infection with COVID is over 99.5%. For young people under the age of 20, which is most college students, who are being thrown out of school for hanging out outside and congregating with more people than their government allows them to, the survival rate according to the CDC is 99.997%.

We then find out that experts at Oxford University have determined that approximately 30% of those included in Britain’s Office for National Statistics' (ONS) coronavirus deaths toll over the summer actually died primarily from other conditions.

The question is why are all these Governor’s, especially Democratic governors like Whitmer, Newsom, Cuomo doing what they are doing to “we the people”? Especially what these people are doing to our High School-aged children and college-aged young adults.

Because of politics, it is an election year and they feel they can gain power by scaring people and ruining some of their lives.

That my friends is pathetic, sickening and evil.

