This weekend, American Dunes Golf Course will open. It's the golf course formerly known as Grand Haven Golf Club. The course will be open to golfers from all over the country but it will also have a special purpose.

The American Dunes Golf Course will honor fallen soldiers. With its patriotic mission, General Manager Doug Bell told WOOD TV,

"There will be a huge tie to our military service members."

Plaques that commemorate fallen soldiers will be placed at all 18 holes, along with a story that pays homage to the course’s designer, golf legend Jack Nicklaus. "Taps" will be played on Sunday at the courses debut.

Robert Ruggiero via UnSplash

100% of the profits left at the end of the season will be donated to Folds of Honor. Folds of Honor offers scholarship assistance to military members’ spouses and children. Jack Nicklaus will be recognized at all of the holes too with a plaque at the tee boxes. He has waved his $3 million design fee of the golf course.