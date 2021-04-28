New West Michigan Golf Course Will Honor Fallen Soldiers

Photo by Robert Ruggiero on Unsplash

This weekend, American Dunes Golf Course will open. It's the golf course formerly known as Grand Haven Golf Club. The course will be open to golfers from all over the country but it will also have a special purpose. 

The American Dunes Golf Course will honor fallen soldiers. With its patriotic mission, General Manager Doug Bell told WOOD TV,

"There will be a huge tie to our military service members."

Plaques that commemorate fallen soldiers will be placed at all 18 holes, along with a story that pays homage to the course’s designer, golf legend Jack Nicklaus. "Taps" will be played on Sunday at the courses debut.

Robert Ruggiero via UnSplash

100% of the profits left at the end of the season will be donated to Folds of Honor. Folds of Honor offers scholarship assistance to military members’ spouses and children. Jack Nicklaus will be recognized at all of the holes too with a plaque at the tee boxes. He has waved his $3 million design fee of the golf course.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history

Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top