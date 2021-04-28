Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Finch of Calhoun County

Meet Finch a very handsome laidback guy looking to steal your seat and your girl.

Maybe it's a stretch to say this good boy would steal your girl. Finch is much too well-behaved to disrespect someone who would give him his forever home and family. This guy has spent most of his two years of life at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM). Not because he's naughty or ill-behaved, but because he is so laidback and independent.

It's easy to overlook the quiet cat resting by the window peacefully when a handful of kittens are doing zoomies and screaming for attention. The best part of adopting a cat is that their personalities are already set and they're an adult and won't tear up your curtains climbing them or bite your toes when your sleeping because they are bored.

Finch of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Finch enjoys watching the wildlife pass by outside while sunbathing next to a window. He is a cuddler and will let you pick him from time to time, on his terms. He also enjoys a good playing session on the floor with his toys.

Finch's would do best in a home with children 8 years or older, who will respect his space. He would do well with another cat, depending on the other cat's personality. Finch may also be able to adjust to a cat-friendly dog.

Finch can't wait to meet his forever family and will be the purr-fect companion to the right person

Would you like to make Finch a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

