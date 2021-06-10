New Study: Michigan Has Slowest Covid-19 Recovery In The Country

Many of us thought we were not recovering from the shutdown of our economy by Governor Whitmer as well as many other states but I for one did not think it was this bad.

WalletHub just published a new study to gauge where the 50 states and the District of Columbia are today in their individual recovery. The methodology, which is always the most important aspect to look at when reviewing these studies, was as follows:

“In order to determine the states recovering the quickest from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: 1) COVID Health, 2) Leisure & Travel and 3) Economy & Labor Market.

We evaluated those dimensions using 21 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of recovery.

We then determined the weighted average across all metrics to calculate an overall score for each state and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample.”

What they found was that Michigan came in dead last, 51 out of 51(District of Columbia included).

If you click on the link above you will get a much more in-depth understanding of how they scored these categories.

Michigan had a final weighted score of 38.28. Michigan ranked:

47th in Coronavirus Health

47th in Leisure & Travel

44th in Economy and Labor Market.

We must remember that Governor Whitmer’s restrictions remained longer than most if not all other states and some are still in effect until July 1.

Michigan Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga told Breitbart News:

“Michigan experiencing the slowest recovery in the nation is a direct result of Governor Whitmer’s misguided policies and hypocritical leadership…The mandates issued by Governor Whitmer and her Administration were among the strictest and most economically damaging in the nation”

Congressman Huizenga went on to say that Whitmer’s actions and executive order:

“led to countless Michiganders losing their jobs as well as their livelihoods as restaurants, small businesses, and employers across the state were forced to close for a prolonged period of time or shut down entirely…“To this day, the Whitmer Administration’s ad-hoc approach has not been based in science and Michiganders continue to pay the price”

Which states scored in the top 10 in the country; they were:

Iowa Nebraska Alaska South Dakota New Hampshire Utah Kansas Connecticut Arkansas Idaho

Interesting fact, only one of the top 10 states has a Democrat governor that would be the state of Connecticut.

Do we see a pattern here?

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595