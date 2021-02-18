No Injuries From Thursday Fire Near Historic Battle Creek Cemetery

No one was hurt Thursday afternoon after a fire near Oak Hill Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Battle Creek Fire crews responded to the first block of Oakhill Drive around 12:30 p.m. on February 18th where the residents were able to escape safely. The fire was located on the second floor of the home, causing $25,000 in damage. The flames were put out within 10 minutes. Family pets at the home were also safely rescued.

The fire is believed to have started on the second floor, but the cause is still being determined.