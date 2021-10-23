Here we go. Are you ready? Whether you're prepared for it or not, winter is coming and our neighbors to the north saw proof yesterday. Northern Michigan saw its first official snowfall of the season, as recorded by the US National Weather Service.

The video below was taken during the day on Friday, October 22, between Gaylord and Waters, Michigan. Waters is located about 10 miles south of Gaylord in Otsego County. Although it's not documented in the video, some residents reported seeing a bit of light accumulations on porches and elevated surfaces.

The clip was posted on Facebook yesterday by the US National Weather Service in Gaylord.

Get our free mobile app

Although that was the first official snowfall recorded in Michigan, Marquette saw a touch of snow a day sooner. The National Weather Service in Marquette said they observed a few snowflakes mixed with some rain on Thursday (10/21).

Meteorologist Dan Cornish of the National Weather Service in Gaylord tells Audacy that the first snowfall is actually right on time.

"It's actually been a very warm October so far up here," said Cornish. "Just in the last couple of days we've finally started to see temperatures start to come down closer to average; plenty of mid-40s temperatures out there right now."

Five Michiganians Whose Lives Were Ruined After Winning Big Lottery Jackpots We all think winning the lottery would solve all of our problems. But you know what they say: "Be careful what you wish for."

Take a look at these five Michigan residents who won life-changing money from the Michigan Lottery. Unfortunately, all of their lives took a drastic turn for the worse after their wins.