One Person Injured in Officer Involved Shooting in Kalamazoo

A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer is on administrative leave while State Police investigate an officer-involved shooting.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says one of their officers shot and injured a man during the overnight hours while investigating a separate shooting incident nearby.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Friday, May 21, an officer from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS), was patrolling the area of Florence and Burrell, according to a release from the department.

KDPS officers were in the area due to a shooting in the 600 block of Florence that occurred three hours earlier, at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. In that incident, an individual was shot and injured but refused to provide information or any refused medical attention from the KDPS officers.

In the same location where the earlier victim was located, an officer heard yelling and observed what appeared to be a verbal dispute.

Upon arriving on the scene, the officer was informed that one of the parties involved in the dispute had a gun.

The officer approached and observed an armed individual and gave verbal commands to “drop the gun.” When the subject failed to drop the weapon, the officer fired one shot, striking the individual in the hip. The officer then recovered the gun, which was loaded with an extended magazine, and rendered aid to the victim.

The injured individual is described as a 47-year-old Kalamazoo resident. He was taken to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Michigan State Police (MSP) have been called in to handle the investigation to ensure it is impartial, as is the standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

The involved officer will be on paid administrative leave while the MSP conducts their investigation, per KDPS policy.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be turned over to the Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for a review of the officer’s actions.