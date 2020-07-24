﻿Ohio Man Kneeling on Crying Two Year Old’s Neck, Praises BLM

Apparently there is a sick challenge going around social media that started after the death of George Floyd. The challenge shows people mimicking the pose of Minnesota ex-cop Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck. To date, the fools who picture themselves mimicking the Minnesota ex-cop kneeling on Floyd’s neck and posting them on social media are pictures of adults doing so, until now.

Fox News is reporting that a 20-year old man kneeling on a crying 2-year old boy. He posted the picture of himself kneeling on the toddler while another mentally challenged person held the 2-year old’s arms behind his back with the caption:

“Blm now mf”

The man is named Isaiah Jackson, a parole authority holder from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. He was taken into custody and remains in jail. According to the sheriff’s office, they are waiting for the county prosecutor:

“to provide a determination on the scope and breadth of the felony charges that will be supported by that office for presentation in court”

The 2-year old was taken to a hospital and did not suffer any injuries.

The sheriff's office has told the public that the child's mother was unaware of the incident until investigations started and there is no current reporting informing us how the mother and man are linked.

This gets worse, according to WGCL-TV an Atlanta Georgia man who is a teacher at Cedar Grove High School Interrelated Brian Papin commented beneath the photo stating:

“Again! Your [sic] doing it wrong! One knee on the center of the back one one [sic] the neck and lean into it until death! You saw the video! Get it right or stop f***ing around!”

The DeKalb County School District said on Facebook yesterday that it

“is aware of the disturbing social media post associated with a district teacher. We are currently investigating the situation. DCSD is committed to the safety and well-being of our children, and there is no place for racism in our school district.”

He was not fired on the spot, you must be kidding me.

This insanity will only grow unless we elect people from the only party (Republican) that is attempting to stop this and protect Americans. The other day Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Democrat from San Francisco, called federal agents Nazi Stormtroopers, the same ones who protect her. She is just one of many from the Democratic Party including congressmen and women, Senators, Governors, mayors, state and local elected officials, their media and everyday Democrats who have used such derogatory names to describe local, state, and federal police officers.

This will only stop if you let the adults run every level of government and do their job.

The first job of any elected politician is to protect their constituents and the American people. Ask yourself if that is actually happening today in Democrat-controlled cities and states. You know the answer and that should lead your decisions on how to vote this fall. If you cannot stomach voting for a Republican then do not but please do not endorse this behavior by voting for a Democrat.

