Pedestrian Wearing Headphones Struck By Train In Kalamazoo

A Kalamazoo man is lucky to be alive after being struck by a train Friday evening.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a call at 5:30 p.m. Friday for a pedestrian that was struck by a train near Cork Street and South Burdick Street in Kalamazoo. Officers were able to quickly locate the injured pedestrian just north of Cork Street and he was transported to a local hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

During this investigation, it was discovered that the pedestrian was walking southbound on the railroad tracks with headphones on. The train was also traveling southbound when the engineers observed the pedestrian on the tracks. The train engineers attempted to stop the train and blew extra whistles to gain the pedestrian's attention. Unfortunately, the engineers were unable to stop the train in time and struck the pedestrian while traveling at a slow speed.

The pedestrian was issued a citation for trespassing on a railroad right-of-way. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is reminding the public that walking, riding, driving, or being upon the right-of-way of the railroad is not only illegal but extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.