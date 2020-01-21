Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Bisque From Calhoun County

Meet Bisque, a fun-loving puppy dog with Hollywood good looks waiting at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan to find her forever family.

Bisque was a social butterfly on her visit to our studio. She was eager to get pets and ear scritches from everyone she met. This outgoing pup loves her toys and does not want to share. That means she would do best as the only dog or with another dog that is willing to let this leading lady be in charge.

Bisque is Great Dane, Black Mouth Cur and is likely mixed with other breeds as well. At just over 5 months old, Bisque is 40 pounds. Though she is not a full-blooded Great Dane, she is still growing. Her ideal home would be with someone who has large dog breed experience. Bisque would do best with children over 10. Not because she isn't sweet, her size and energy could make it easy for her to unintentionally knock over a smaller child. Due to her age, Bisque is prone to bouts of restlessness. As she gets older her energy levels could decrease but that is never a guarantee. A fenced-in yard may be necessary.

More about Bisque:

Date of birth: August 2019

Coat length: short

Up to date on vaccinations

Spayed / neutered

