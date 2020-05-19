Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Brice Of Calhoun County

Meet Brice, a very affectionate and energetic boy waiting for his forever family to find him at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Brice is listed as a male Shepherd mix. His face looks like that of a small german shepherd but with short floppy ears. His personality though resembles that of an Australian Shepherd. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say he is a goofball that loves attention and snuggles but also loves to play. Brice is laid back and gets along well with other dogs and should be trainable with cats. At 6 months old he weighs about 30 to 35 pounds and is not expected to be a big boy. Brice has a docked tail and loves to wiggle it making him a true "Wiggly Tail".

Brice will need some leash training and a fenced in yard would be preferred in his forever home. He does tend to jump up when he excitedly greets people so a home with children 8 years or older would be best. He gets along great with other dogs and should do well in a home with dogs, pending observation.

More about Brice:

DOB: November 2019

Short length coat

Up to date on vaccinations

Spayed / neutered

