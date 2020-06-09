Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Edy Of Calhoun County

Meet Edy, a playful young lady who is just as sweet as the ice cream brand she is named after, waiting for her forever family at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Edy is like a lot of cats and can be a bit shy until she has a few minutes to get to know you. She loves to play but also enjoys a good snuggle on the couch. Edy has come out of her shell since she first arrived as a very shy and timid kitten. She has since found some confidence and the staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) hope to match her with a home to allow her to continue blossoming. Edy gets along well with other cats and kittens. She would likely do best in a more quiet home with children over 8 years who are respectful. She does not enjoy being picked up, preferring to come over for snuggles on her terms. Edy will need a family who will take time to play with her so she doesn't wake them up at night with her "kitty crazies". She is well behaved and will not try to eat your phone chord.

More about Edy:

Edy is a female dilute calico Domestic Shorthair

DOB: March of 2019

Up to date on vaccinations

Spayed / neutered

Would you like to make Edy a part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

