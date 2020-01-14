Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Star From Calhoun County

Meet Star (a.k.a. Super Star), a sweet thing waiting to find her forever family at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Star is a Beagle mix with a decidedly Beagle disposition, according to the staff and volunteers at HSSCM. Beagles are a breed known for their tracking ability and intelligence. Another thing this breed is known for is their distinctive howl/bark, something Star has down pat. She loves food and if she thinks you are late feeding her she will let you know. Star enjoys ear scratches, belly rubs and a soft voice telling her what a good girl she is. She also really, really loves toys.

Star came to the shelter with Bones. The two were used to breed at least one litter of pups, if not more, and it's possible they weren't handled well. Now that is all behind them. Bones found his fur-ever home and it's this "Super Star's" turn.

Like many shelter pets, Star is timid when first meeting new people. Add in the noise, numerous other animals and smells and she may not make the best first impression. But if you give her a chance you will find a very sweet and loving dog searching for someone to love her back.

Star will need a physically fenced in yard. A family that has experience with Beagles would be a plus. A home without small children would be ideal. Other dogs may be okay pending a meet and greet. Cats could be a challenge.

More about Star:

DOB: October of 2017

Coat length: Short

Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered

Star is a female 16-inch Beagle

If Star isn't the right fit for your family there are plenty of other cats and dogs at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan and you are sure to find the one you are looking for.

Can't have a pet but still want to help? There are numerous events in the works to help raise money for the shelter and the animals.