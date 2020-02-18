Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Sully From Calhoun County

Meet Sully, one of the goodest good boys, available for adoption at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Sully is a very sweet boy who is ready to find his forever home and family. He is a medium-sized dog and is listed as a Labrador Retriever / Beagle mix. At just over a year old, Sully is likely full grown. The staff at HSSCM say he is kennel trained and never makes a mess in his. Sully does good with most dogs and even gets along with cats. This boy is ready for family life and just needs a little work on the leash and a little obedience training. Sully already knows the "sit" command and takes treats nicely.

Would you believe that even though Sully is well behaved he is less likely to be adopted just because he has black fur? It's called "Black Dog Syndrome". Black dogs, and cats, will spend four times longer waiting to be adopted despite having the desired behavior and demeanor.

More about Sully:

DOB: December 2018

Coat Length: Short

Up to date on Vaccinations

Spayed / neutered

