Photos & Video Of Lake Michigan Waves Pummeling Ludington Lighthouse

Watch the beauty and fury of Lake Michigan waves being pushed by strong and gusty winds as it pummels Ludington Lighthouse.

The November Gales were in full effect. All but three counties in Michigan's Lower Peninsula were under Wind Advisories on Sunday, November 15. While the winds

Courtesy of Tim Wenzel

Consumers Energy said that more than 85,000 of its customers lost power on Sunday. The energy company said more than 700 of its employees were part of power restoration efforts in the state. Consumers Energy expects storm restoration work will continue through late Tuesday, November 17.

Courtesy of Tim Wenzel

Photographer Tim Wenzel said of the day "Winds exceeded 50 knots, waves 15' according to data from the Ludington buoy. Brutally cold too!" This is hardly Tim's first wind event. He is always on the lookout for opportunities to document nature's fury in the Mitten state and takes all necessary safety precautions to do so safely.

Courtesy of Tim Wenzel

Sunday also marked the beginning of Michigan's firearm deer hunting season. Not exactly ideal conditions for state hunters.

TSM/Nate Adams

My coworker and contributor, Nate Adams also took the opportunity to get his family out of the house. They headed to some of the more southerly beaches of Lake Michigan to observe conditions.

As my wife and I pulled into Silver Beach, sand had already been blown to cover the entrances of both parking lots. The view of the lighthouse was spectacular from there. I think getting a true gist of how strong the waves were was when we headed south to Lions Park Beach. The waves had already pushed down a lot of the sand and the waves were crashing into the sidewalk. Those that attempted to take photos tried to find the best shelter to do it from, as the steady wind and sand were hard to stay away from. ~Nate Adams

TSM/Nate Adams

TSM/Nate Adams