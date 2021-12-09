VIDEO: Intense 50 MPH Winds Pummel Lake Michigan Lighthouse

A Michigan photographer captured the stunning intensity of gale winds pummeling a Grand Haven Lighthouse.

With wind gusts topping over 50 miles per hour, Michigan photographer Timothy Wenzel spent Monday, December 6, 2021, on the shores of Lake Michigan near the Grand Haven South Pierhead Outer Lighthouse.

Courtesy of Tim Wenzel

When the Gales of November are as angry, there is no way to safely photograph the action near the water. Photographer Timothy Wenzel always uses the safest of practices and has the proper gear and equipment to capture all of mother nature's fury from a safe location.

In the first video below, Tim says the select video clips were filmed at 120 FPS and presented at 1/4 speed.

What else do you find interesting? Can gulls really fly faster than 50 mph? Without flapping their wings? Think about that... ~Photgrapher Tim Wenzel

Tim says that conditions that day were less than ideal. He battled strong winds to his face and sleet capturing these photos and videos.

The thirty-second video above was made using still photographs that were captured in rapid-fire progression. Seeing the wave action this way really allows you to the awe-inspiring force behind the wind.

Courtesy of Tim Wenzel

Courtesy of Tim Wenzel

Courtesy of Tim Wenzel

Courtesy of Tim Wenzel

Courtesy of Tim Wenzel

Violent waves rocking the Great Lakes is nothing new. Last year Tim captured some true November gales. There is something so comforting watching the angry waves from the comfort of your home.

If you enjoy the fury of mother nature's winds, how about a look at the beauty those winds created on the shores of Lake Michigan in Saint Joseph, Michigan courtesy of Photographer Joshua Nowicki. The photos below were captured in November 2020.