David A. Kallman has over 30 years of litigation experience with over 300 trials. His experience includes constitutional law, administrative law, church-state relations, homeschooling and education law, etc.

David is also the Senior Legal Counsel for the Great Lakes Justice Center.

David discovered what a Kent County Judge had recently done and sent me the following fact sheet his Center had created.

Great Lakes Justice Center Kent County General Warrant, Fact Sheet courtesy of David Kallman

In a nutshell on April 6, 2020, that Kent County Chief Circuit Judge Mark Trusock issued a court order authorizing the police to involuntarily detain (arrest) anyone suspected to be a “carrier and health threat” to the community.

Please listen to our interview below to find out the details and what David and the Great Lakes Justice Center thinks about it:

