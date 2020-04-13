David A. Kallman has over 30 years of litigation experience with over 300 trials. His experience includes constitutional law, administrative law, church-state relations, homeschooling and education law, etc.

I asked David to come on my show to discuss the constitutionality of the Shelter in Place order and shutting down of many businesses. Please listen to our interview below:

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595