Podcast: Interview with David Kallman From The Great Lakes Justice Center
David A. Kallman has over 30 years of litigation experience with over 300 trials. His experience includes constitutional law, administrative law, church-state relations, homeschooling and education law, etc.
I asked David to come on my show to discuss the constitutionality of the Shelter in Place order and shutting down of many businesses. Please listen to our interview below:
The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595