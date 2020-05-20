I spoke with Ronna McDaniel the Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee this morning. President Trump will tour the Ford Motor Co.’s Rawsonville manufacturing plant in Ypsilanti. The plant has been repurposed to manufacture ventilators. She asked to come on my show to discuss President Trump's visit.

I also asked Ronna her thoughts on a decision made by Governor Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that she will mail every single registered “Michigan” resident an absentee voter application for the August and November elections. That would be all 7.7 million of us.

