Today I spoke on-air with Michigan's Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield concerning the Michigan Legislatures suit filed against Gov. Whitmer last Wednesday. The Michigan House and Senate are challenging as "improper and invalid" her emergency orders to combat COVID-19 and they are seeking a "speedy hearing."

The House and Senate pointed to The Emergency Management Act of 1976 which requires legislative approval to extend an emergency after 28 days. The Governor believes that The Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945 trumps the 1976 law and sets no time limit for a state of emergency and does not require the Legislature to vote its approval.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering stated that since Whitmer decided against “common sense changes” to some of her restrictions and she decided to “go it alone”. He stated at the time of the suit being filed that

Because of that we filed a lawsuit today in the Court of Claims, challenging the governor's unconstitutional actions...Today was very avoidable, but it is necessary. It's a sad day for our state because we truly should all be working together.

Please listen to our discussion below you will find some of his points not being mentioned in the media:

Segment 1 of 2:

Segment 2 of 2:

