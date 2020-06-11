Power is Out! What Food is Still Safe in my Fridge?

I lost my power yesterday. How about you? Mine didn't come back on until 7:15 this morning, so after 19-hours without electricity I was stressing, especially about all the food in my refrigerator and freezer. Should I worry that it's now not safe to eat?

In a word, YES! But, a qualified yes.

Food in your freezer should remain good for 48-hours if the freezer is full, 24-hours if it is half full, and of course, if the door remains closed. That's good news for me because mine is full, and I sure didn't want to have to throw all that yummy food away.

However, the refrigerator is a different story. After 4-hours without power, you're on a slippery slope.

Max Oppenheim/ThinkStock/GettyStock

According to the website thekitchen.com, you're pretty much going to have to empty it out if it's been longer than 4-hours, and my 19-hours without power is a real bummer.

Here is what they say you should pitch:

Soups, Stews, and Casseroles

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood: Cooked, uncooked, or any other foods like casseroles that contain these things

Cooked, uncooked, or any other foods like casseroles that contain these things Cheese: Soft, shredded, low-fat

Soft, shredded, low-fat Dairy: Milk, cream, yogurt, sour cream, buttermilk, evaporated milk

Milk, cream, yogurt, sour cream, buttermilk, evaporated milk Soy and Nut Milks

Eggs: Cooked, uncooked, and any foods containing eggs (like quiches and custards)

Cooked, uncooked, and any foods containing eggs (like quiches and custards) Fruit: Cut fruit

Cut fruit Condiments: Fish sauce, oyster sauce, creamy dressings, spaghetti sauce, mayonnaise that has been over 50°F for eight hours or more

Fish sauce, oyster sauce, creamy dressings, spaghetti sauce, mayonnaise that has been over 50°F for eight hours or more Breads: Refrigerator biscuits, rolls, cookie dough

Refrigerator biscuits, rolls, cookie dough Pasta: Fresh pasta, salads

Fresh pasta, salads Sweets: Cheesecake, cream or custard pies, cream-filled pastries

Cheesecake, cream or custard pies, cream-filled pastries Vegetables: Pre-washed greens, cooked vegetables, vegetable juice, garlic in oil,

Pre-washed greens, cooked vegetables, vegetable juice, garlic in oil, Tofu

Foods you can save?

Cheese: Hard, processed, grated hard cheeses like Parmesan and Romano

Hard, processed, grated hard cheeses like Parmesan and Romano Dairy: Butter, margarine

Butter, margarine Fruit: Fruit juice, canned fruit, fresh whole fruits, dried fruits

Fruit juice, canned fruit, fresh whole fruits, dried fruits Condiments: Nut butters, jams, jellies, ketchup, olives, pickles, mustard, hot sauce, BBQ sauce, relish, vinegar-based dressings, Worcestershire, soy sauce, hoisin sauce

Nut butters, jams, jellies, ketchup, olives, pickles, mustard, hot sauce, BBQ sauce, relish, vinegar-based dressings, Worcestershire, soy sauce, hoisin sauce Breads: Bread, rolls, cakes, muffins, quick breads, tortillas, bagels

Bread, rolls, cakes, muffins, quick breads, tortillas, bagels Breakfast: Waffles, pancakes

Waffles, pancakes Sweets: Fruit pies

Fruit pies Vegetables: Raw

Raw Herbs

So be safe, and if your power was/has been out for more than 4-hours, get the trash bags out.

Drat! Guess I'll be making a big trip to the grocery store!