President Trump Has ‘Bigly’ Following in New Jersey

The Democrats and their media are constantly telling us that people really do not like or respect President Trump. Well, do not tell New Jersey that.

President Trump will be visiting Wildwood New Jersey next Tuesday to hold and host one of his energetic rallies.

Microsoft News is reporting that as of yesterday approximately 100,000 people have requested tickets to attend the rally. I along with thousands more were able to attend his Battle Creek Christmas Rally. It is definitely worth attending if you are able to. The energy and positive feeling were infectious.

One “hugely” problem is the Wildwood Convention Center can only hold roughly 7,400 people. That means over 90,000 people will be out of luck and probably really cold.

My advice; get their really early, dress warm and wear really comfortable shoes.

