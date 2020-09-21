Trump Bus Tour And Rally Comes To Portage Monday

The Trump Bus Tour comes to Portage today with a MAGA Meetup and guest speakers.

The Trump Bus Tour will stop at the Kalamazoo GOP office with a rally taking place in conjunction. Representatives of the Kalamazoo GOP say the event will host some unnamed "notable speakers". Organizers say the event will be an opportunity for area residents to meet and hear key people in this year's election speak about the campaign.

Representatives say they will be forming a “Trump Train” ahead of the MAGA Meetup. Those interested in participating in the Truck Rally should meet by 4:00 p.m. at the Oakland Drive Park-N-Ride, The Trump Train will escort the Trump Bus into town. Anyone interested in participating in the caravan is asked to sign-up ahead of time. Click here for the sign-up form.

Organizers promise to this MAGA Bus Tour will be unlike any other event they've held in Kalamazoo to date. Some guest speakers include but are not limited to, Scott McGraw, chair of the Kalamazoo GOP, Laura Cox current Chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party, Sarah Deal, and the Veterans for Trump National Advisory Board member with others yet to be named.

This event will take will place at 1911 West Centre Avenue in Portage tonight, Monday, September 21. Those wishing to attend the free event are asked to sign up by clicking here. Organizers advise those wishing to attend the rally to arrive at 5:30 p.m. to ensure you are there in time to see the bus arrive.