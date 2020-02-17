Quiz: How Many Michigan Presidents Have We Had?

How many? One? None? Six?

The answer is 14.

The most recent is Mark Schlissel, who took office in 2014. That’s right, since it was founded in 1852, the University of Michigan has had 14 presidents—one women and 13 men.

Ok, we know, it’s President’s Day and we’re supposed to be talking about U.S. Presidents. Well, when I looked up “Michigan Presidents”, that’s what it found. Darn Google. Upon further inspection, I found another surprise. No U.S. Presidents were born in Michigan. I thought there was one. Gerald Ford spent most of his life here, but was born in Nebraska. I'd forgotten that. I also found a few other tidbits: