Recreational Travel To Canada Reopened. But…

Lots of media outlets are proclaiming the start of the end of travel restrictions to Canada today. Canada is opening its borders for recreational travel. It sounds like a big deal.

But like many things these days, the fine print is what really tells the story. Sure, recreational travel to Canada is opening up. But after you review the restrictions, that trip to the Canadian side of Niagra Falls may not sound so inviting. For starters, you must present proof of being fully vaccinated to be allowed over the border without restrictions. Otherwise-prepare to quarantine for two weeks.

Showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test, or some proof from a medical professional that you have recovered from a bout with the virus won’t get you out of the mandatory quarantine order. In that case, the trip to the falls means sitting around under wraps for two weeks.

And don’t even think about trying to hedge your way through border inspections to work around it all. Canada’s border opening is more like a border fine-tooth comb. Attempts to skirt any of the border restrictions could land you in jail for up to 6 months. Fines from that could go as high as three-quarters of a million dollars. And if the Canadian authorities think you endangered the health or well-being of anyone there by your trying to work around the order, up those to 3 years in prison and more than one million in fines.

If you are not vaccinated and plan to travel to Canada by air, you must have a detailed quarantine plan which includes everything from proving you have a place to stay for the duration, agree to self-isolate, and not leave that room once there. You are also required to, “practice good hand hygiene and cough etiquette at all times,

use a delivery service, and ask that the meal be left outside the door of your hotel room.”

There’s a lot more. So if a trip to Canada is in your immediate future, save yourself a lot of potential grief and go through that country’s travel restrictions several times over to make sure you are able to or even want to comply.

