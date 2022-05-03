Remember When Actor Tom Selleck Played For The Detroit Tigers?
Tom Selleck was a well known fan of the Detroit Tigers, after being born in Detroit after all, and a massive Al Kaline fan, and when the opportunity came for him to actually play a game Tom did not back down. The star of the film Mr. 3000, where he played a New York Yankee, may have rubbed off of him in 1991, as the MLB recalls this surprising coaches decision during a Spring Training game:
Tigers manager Sparky Anderson surprised Selleck during the April 3 contest, calling on him to pinch-hit in the seventh inning. So Selleck stepped into the batter’s box, bad hamstring from the day before and all, in the eighth against right-hander Tim Layana, who himself had a 3.49 ERA out of the bullpen the year before for the World Series champions. Selleck got into a 1-2 hole, but he actually fouled off three pitches with a pretty decent-looking swing. But alas, Mr. Baseball struck out on a devastating knuckle-curveball.
Recently someone posted a video of the at bat experience on Facebook, and it was cool to look back at his attempt to have the best professional batting % in baseball history. Apparently, as one commenter pointed out, he isn't the only actor to step into a professional batters box:
This is pretty cool. This reminds me of a game I went to for our single A team(66ers) in San Bernardino, CA where the Mariners came to play them for a spring training game and Kevin Costner played for the 66ers. Lou Pinella even stepped up to the plate to face Costner.
Watch Him Take Some Cuts At The Ball Below
Check Out Every Detroit Tigers No-Hitter Thrown