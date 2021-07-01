Renk’s Interview Senator Patrick Colbeck’s Response To MI Senate 2020 Election Report

Today I interviewed former state Senator Patrick Colbeck on his investigation of what occurred last November during our election. Specifically, I wanted him to discuss last week's release of the Michigan Senate Oversight Committees report on "The November 2020 Election in Michigan".

The Oversight Committee consists of Republicans Edward McBroom - Chair, Senator Lana Theis – Majority Vice Chair, Senator John Bizon and Democrat Senator Jeff Irwin – Minority Vice Chair. All three Republicans voted for the report the Democrats did not.

According to a Rasmussen poll conducted last November 17-18, 47%, believe the election was stolen from President Trump. The problem Joe Biden may have is that 47% is not made up of only Republicans. According to the poll the numbers breakdown as follows:

70% of Republicans believe it is very likely (61%) or somewhat likely (14%) that the election was stolen from Trump.

30% of Democrats believe it is very likely (20 percent) or somewhat likely (10 percent) that it was.

Those are pretty impressive numbers when you consider how many Democrats believe the election was stolen. I appreciate their honesty, Even if you were cut the 30% figure in half that still leaves 15% of Democrats who believe the election was stolen from President Trump.

Don’t trust Rasmussen how about the left-leaning POLITICO/Morning Consult poll? They found that 86 percent of Democrats say they trust the results, which means 14% did not trust the election results.

The bottom line conclusion of the report was:

“This Committee found no evidence of widespread or systemic fraud in Michigan’s prosecution of the 2020 election.”

Former State Senator and a person who has been leading many of the investigations into uncovering what really happened those days of voting does not really agree with them.

His response to the report titled "MI Senate 2020 Election Report: #BigLie vs #BigTruth" can found at his website Letsfixstuff.org.

Please enjoy my discussion with Senator Colbeck concerning Dominion's attack on his character, his direct response to the accusations made in their letter and his ongoing investigation:

