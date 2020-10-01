Renk Podcast: Interview Ron Armstrong With Unlock Michigan Petition Campaign

I interviewed Ron Armstrong Co-Founder of Stand Up Michigan Inc. and State Co-Chair of the Unlock Michigan Campaign a group that is attempting to collect 340,000 signatures from registered Michigan voters to repeal Michigan's Emergency Powers of Governor Act, 1945.

Who is Unlock Michigan? They are

"a coalition of concerned Michiganders who believe that Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s crushing lockdown of life and business across Michigan is a dangerous threat to our livelihoods and constitutional liberties. We believe it is time for the people of Michigan to take back the power and remove the outdated law.

Under that law, the Governor has the same emergency powers as they do under the 1945 law for the first 28 days and would need to get approval from the House and Senate to extend those powers The repeal of the 1945 law would not limit future governors’ abilities to respond to a crisis because the Emergency Management Act of 1976 law is still in place.Under that law, the Governor has the same emergency powers as they do under the 1945 law for the first 28 days and would need to get approval from the House and Senate to extend those powers

Unlock Michigan said last week that they had collected far more than the 340,000 required signatures. Ron estimates they’ll have as many as 515,000 when they turn them in on Friday.

When Governor Whitmer and Attorney General Nessel heard about the number of signatures they had collected they stated that they are opening an investigation into Unlock Michigan because “people” told them that there are allegations that members associated with the group may have engaged in criminal activity in collecting petition signatures to repeal state law.

What does Ron have to say about that, well plenty:

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595