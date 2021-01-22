Renk Podcast: Interview With Rep. Peter Meijer About His Impeachment Vote

Congressman Peter Meijer recently won Michigan's 3rd Congressional District to become their new Congressman. Well, he had quite a first week in office. In that first week, he decided to vote for the impeachment of President Trump because he felt that he incited the storming of the Capitol building.

During my interview, he addresses two things President Trump said during his speech that he felt incited a very small part of the crowd. Please listen to my interview below to hear what those two statements are.

Congressmen Meijer stated in his opinion piece published in the Detroit News the following:

“Before the assault, Trump had addressed the crowd and urged his loyalists to march on the Capitol, “to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones … give them the pride and boldness they need to take back our country.”

What Trump actually said was:

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

President Trump did end his speech stating:

“So we're going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, I love Pennsylvania Avenue, and we're going to the Capitol and we're going to try and give — the Democrats are hopeless, they're never voting for anything. Not even one vote — but we're going to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones because the strong ones don't need any of our help, we're going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country. So let's walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. I want to thank you all. God bless you. And God bless America. Thank you all for being here.

Please enjoy my interview today with Congressman Peter Meijer:

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595