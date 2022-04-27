A budget plan that Rep. Matt Hall fought for, spurring development in Calhoun County, was advanced Tuesday by a House budget subcommittee.

Hall highlighted $13 million within the proposal, using federal COVID relief dollars through the state fiscal recovery fund, that will work to redevelop riverfront areas in downtown Battle Creek. Hall said the funding will go toward making the area look more natural, by removing remnants of industrial plants, an aging concrete channel, and other structures, and additional needed makeovers.

“This is a major step in revitalizing the riverfront and transforming downtown Battle Creek,” said Hall, of Comstock Township. “I pushed strongly for this funding so we can make better use of these areas for people in Calhoun County. Clean-up and restoration will deliver a more picturesque and pristine riverfront, boost recreational and development opportunities, and make our areas a better place to live and work. There’s no doubt this would be a gamechanger for the downtown area.”

Hall is also advocating for a $100 million grant program, within a State Police budget proposal, for local governments to apply for upgrades to emergency communication networks, including towers, 9-1-1 services, and other key infrastructure. “I have talked with our local law enforcement officers, first responders, and dispatch officials and they have told me some of these towers need to be upgraded so our emergency systems in Calhoun County can be efficient and effective,” Hall said. “It’s extremely important to have high-quality communication in an emergency. This is about meeting the needs of the people in a time of crisis, and I am advocating for this funding so our courageous first responders can react as quickly as possible to save lives and keep people safe in our communities.”

Hall worked diligently with House Appropriations Committee chairman Thomas Albert to include the vital funding measures within the proposals

House Bill 5783, which contains the riverfront restoration plan, now moves to the full House Appropriations Committee, following its approval from the House Appropriations Subcommittee on General Government. House Bill 5790, which contains the State Police budget and grant program plan, remains under consideration in the appropriations process.