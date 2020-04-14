Sam’s Club to Offer ‘Hero Hours’, No Membership Required

I absolutely love what Sam's Club is doing nationwide to show their appreciation to first responders and healthcare workers.

Starting this Sunday, April 19th, Sam's Club is planning to launch what they're calling 'Hero Hours'. They're planning to expand their associate hours to include first responders and healthcare workers, regardless of whether or not they have a membership.

Every Sunday from 8-10 am, first responders and healthcare workers will be able to shop stress-free. They're defining heroes as anyone who delivers care and services to the sick and ailing either directly or indirectly or anyone who's helping us fight this virus.

I'm a frequent Sam's Club shopper so it makes me happy to see this.